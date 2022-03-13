Tiny homes take over Del Mar Fairgrounds

“Tiny homes are really available for that simple lifestyle, portability, flexibility, and of course, affordability,” said tiny home owner Lindsay Wood.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Tiny Fest expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcased tiny homes all weekend long. CBS 8 took a tour of the festival to see the different kinds of tiny homes on display.

“The popularity of tiny houses just keeps growing and growing,” said Renee McLaughlin, CEO of Tiny Fest.

With tickets between $15 and $25 dollars, an estimated 10,000 tiny home enthusiasts came out to the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

“I think they’re adorable,” said Terry Paz. “It’s comfy. It makes you want to live easy, everything compact, life is less complicated.”

Tiny homes were displayed in all shapes and styles, and some were on wheels. One tiny home even had a full second story that could be raised up. There was something for everyone at Tiny Fest, and the common theme among festival-goers was that most people were ready to downsize and simplify.

“Tiny homes are really available for that simple lifestyle, portability, flexibility, and of course, affordability,” said tiny home owner Lindsay Wood.

“It’s so exciting for me to see everyone here enjoying themselves,” said McLaughlin, whose lived in a 100-square foot tiny home for 6 years. Most tiny homes average 200 – 300 square feet but some can go up to 400 and even 600 square feet.

“What’s tiny to you might not be tiny to me, but that’s ok,” said McLaughlin.

According to her, most people pay between $50,000 and $90,000 for a professionally built standard tiny home, but pricing can be as high as $150,000 for a luxury one. For her, living in a tiny home is a lifestyle choice, and one that brings a lot of freedom.

“You have less stuff to worry about, less things on your shoulders, hopefully less finances to deal with, and all of a sudden your world just starts to magically open up with all that off your shoulders,” said McLaughlin. “It makes room in life for more enjoyment.”