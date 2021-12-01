Here are tips on how to get your EDD unemployment benefits

If your debit account gets frozen, call Bank of America on the phone using the number on the back of your card.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Here are steps to troubleshooting issues receiving your Employment Development Department (EDD) funds.



To help prevent debit card fraud, transfer funds out of your Bank of America debit card account as soon as possible into your personal bank account. You can also set up recurring, automatic transfers.

If your debit account gets frozen, call Bank of America on the phone using the number on the back of your card. The best time to call is in the afternoon. Then you open a claim and will receive a claim number.

If your EDD claim has been suspended, respond to any requests from EDD as soon as possible. Contact the offices of your state legislator and ask for help. Log on to UI online to see if EDD has sent you any messages.

If your EDD claim is denied through a Notice of Determination, you have 30 days to appeal that decision by sending in an appeal form. A judge will hear your initial appeal and you can also appeal the judge's decision to a review board.