Chula Vista Police Department's 18th annual toy giveaway draws more than 500 families

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Department partnered with local South Bay sponsors and the community to spread holiday cheer and feed hundreds of hungry tummies.

Officers in Christmas antlers, Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy sparkling smiles, and you can't forget the Chick-fil-A cow! Those were just a few highlights at Chula Vista Police Department's 18th Annual Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway at Walmart in the 1100 block of Broadway, Chula Vista.

But most importantly, more than 500 families received meals and free wheels for their youth.

"The Chula Vista Police Department has been participating in this tradition for over 18 years. In earlier years, it was known as “Giving Thanks with LaDainian Tomlinson” when Mr. Tomlinson was still here locally. Although the name of the event changed, the mission remained the same, and thousands of families have been helped over the years," Chula Vista police Sergeant Anthony Molina said.

Santa Clause took time from his busy holiday preparations to stop by the event around 7 a.m., and infectious smiles unfurled across young faces.

Brand-new bicycles, scooters, and skateboards were raffled off to needy families.

"In addition, those in attendance will be able to meet Evan Conway – a player from the American professional soccer team, the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club – who will be handing meals to families alongside Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy. Children can also take photos and interact with the Grinch, CVPD’s Hot Rod, the Chick-fil-A Cow, and Marvel’s bravest superheroes," Sgt. Molina told CBS 8 before the event kicked off.

The event highlighted the incredible woman and men of the Chula Vista Police Department who go above and beyond daily to make a positive difference in the community by embracing the true meaning of the holidays.

CVPD thanked the Chula Vista Police Foundation, Walmart, Seven Mile Casino, San Diego Food Bank, Chula Vista Police Activities League, and Las Primeras for the event's success.

"A special thank you to all the community members who donated toys for the giveaway," Sgt. Molina added.