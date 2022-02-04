'React with empathy' | Tucker Carlson speech at Awaken Church draws protesters

That's my message to Tucker Carlson: react with empathy, compassion as a human being," said Sergiy Korelov.

SAN DIEGO — Protesters gathered to voice their opposition to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson grew up in La Jolla and returned to San Diego County to give a speech at the Awaken Church in San Marcos.

Demonstrators had to keep their distance, setting up their protests in the wide island in the middle of Descanso Avenue.

Protesters brought signs and symbols decrying the Russian assault on Ukraine. Many with friends and relatives in the war-torn nation.

"Children are dying in Ukraine; this is why we have all the strollers and kids' shoes and kids' toys; representing every child that's been killed in the last month. Innocent citizens are dying in Ukraine," said Mira Rubin from the House of Ukraine.

Large crowds came to hear from the conservative talk show host.

His views being challenged, though, by those a half block away, hoisting blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and clutching teddy bears.

It was organized as a silent protest but the quiet was frequently punctuated by drivers heading into the parking lot for the event.

Some walking up to the church had some pointed words for the protesters.

But there was a clear message about the Ukraine invasion directed at Tucker Carlson and his fans.

"It's not okay. If somebody gets violated or abused on the streets, we have to react. So that's my message to Tucker Carlson: react with empathy, compassion as a human being," said Sergiy Korelov.