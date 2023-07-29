Two horses die Saturday at Del Mar

Two horses have died at Del Mar just one week into racing season.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Two horses died Saturday at the Del Mar Racetrack just a week into the summer racing season.

A 5-year-old mare who finished third in last Saturday's Osunitas Stakes died after suffering an injury at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, state horse racing officials confirmed Saturday.

"The 5-year-old mare Nevisian Sunrise lost her rider while exercising Friday morning at Del Mar, ran off, and sustained injuries that required euthanasia," California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.

"Freak accident. She got loose from her rider, ran off and unfortunately ran into a fence post," Del Mar spokesman McBride told CNS.

Nevisian Sunrise had 10 career races and two first-place finishes. Her third-place finish at Del Mar last weekend was her only race of 2023. She was owned by Alpha Delta Stables. Her trainer was Michael McCarthy and her jockey was Juan J. Hernandez, according to the industry website Equibase.