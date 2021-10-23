UCSD investigating the death of an 18-year-old student

SAN DIEGO — A student at UC San Diego's John Muir College died, university officials said Saturday.



The deceased was an 18-year-old man, UCSD officials said. The circumstances surrounding the young man's death were not immediately disclosed.



"It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight," according to a statement released by UCSD spokeswoman Laura Margoni. "As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student's family."



"I want to assure you that we are here to support one another," Muir Provost K. Wayne King said.



The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.