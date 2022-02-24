Ukrainians living in San Diego protest the Russian attack on Ukraine

"I feel my soul is being ripped apart," said Yulia Puchko Wilson.

SAN DIEGO — As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, Ukrainians living in San Diego say they feel helpless and are worried about their family and friends. People gathered outside the San Diego County Administration building Thursday protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Meanwhile, the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park opened its doors, specifically to offer a place for others to go.



San Diego has a large Ukrainian population, many of whom still have family and friends living there.



"I feel my soul is being ripped apart. I feel like somebody just put their hand and ripped my heart then and there. It's everything I love, everyone I love in danger right now," said Yulia Puchko Wilson.

Puchko Wilson has been in touch with loved ones in Ukraine, including her sister, father and grandmother. She said there's a lot of fear right now, and for many people, it's difficult to leave, including Puchko Wilson's sister.

"She and her family, they wanted to leave the city but they weren't able to. There were long lines at the gas stations, huge traffic jams, and they felt so exposed in a car that they felt safer to return….and they live in a high rise," she said.



Puchko Wilson’s sister and her family plan to take refuge in a bomb shelter at the school she works at.

Despite what's happening, Puchko Wilson says the people in Ukraine stand behind their military 100 percent.

WATCH: Full interview with Ukrainian born, Yulia Puchko Wilson:

Many feel as though they will successfully defend themselves against the Russians. Still, she said it's crucial for the world to come together and show their support.

RELATED: Ukrainian Americans worry about loved ones near the front lines



"What I want most is for American people to care," she said. "The Ukrainians feel they’re alone. They shouldn’t be alone in this. They are standing up for the right values. They’re standing up to dictatorship. They’re standing up for freedom for their children. We need to show them they’re not alone. It's very important."

There will be a prayer service held Thursday, February 24th at 5 p.m. at:

9308 Carlton Oaks Dr, Santee, CA 92071

On Friday, February 25th, there will be a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at: