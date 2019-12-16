SAN DIEGO — Ten-year-old author Arden Pala returns with another exciting chapter to capture the imagination of young readers. “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Turkey” - is the second in the series - “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car”.

Arden says it's important to communicate to young readers the goodwill gestures and golden rules of being inclusive and welcoming, despite our differences. Sharing and acceptance are qualities that are at the heart of Arden’s adventurous tales.



A creative and dedicated 5th grader, Arden attends Francis Parker School in San Diego. In addition to writing, he loves professional theater and will be acting with the Old Globe in Balboa Park this upcoming holiday season.



Arden’s first book sold over 5000 copies with all proceeds donated to low income youth. Partial proceeds of this book will be donated to homeless pets.



Just like the characters in his books - Arden and his family choose to implement the dynamics of paying it forward and assisting local communities with genuine assistance and care.



“The Adventures of Noah's Flying Car Through Turkey" and “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car” are available here.



For more information please visit Arden’s website.