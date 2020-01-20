SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are coming together to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

From noon until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, you can attend the WorldBeat Center's family-friendly event honoring Dr. King. It's at Balboa Park and it's free:

Mary Lennox shared her poem with News 8. She met Dr. King when he spoke in Chicago.

We Are One

In the beginning

Life began in oneness





There were no continents

Nations, cultures, languages

No governments,

No boundaries nor borders





Over time

Some have devised ways to separate and divide

By race, gender, nations, customs, religions, class,

Social roles, beliefs, and other categories

Forgetting that forests burning in the Amazon

Affect the quality of air in Chicago and elsewhere





It’s time to remember





We are one

Like those trees along the highway

In oneness with the light





Like bees finding nectar of flowers

While fostering new generations in every bite

Each depending on the other in a symbiotic relationship

Of oneness





Can ocean waves be separated from the sea

Or blue sky from itself even on a cloudy day?

I think not





We are one

Like the white and black keys of a piano

Each functioning as one in the creation of music

Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, Florence Price

Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, Teresa Teng, Makeba

Yo Yo Ma…

Share their unique sounds

In the oneness of music





Picasso saw the light of oneness in

As he painted African masks





Georgia O'keeffe and Ansel Adams saw the beauty

Of landscapes in oneness with nature

So, too, Monet and Debussy

Yes

Yes

Yes





We are one





That oneness is reflected in thought, word, and deed

That oneness lights my world and yours





We are one in Spirit

We are one global family of shared humanity

We are one as caretakers of the earth

We are one

Awakened by the omnipresent connection of

Love for each other

No matter what





Can’t you see?

WE ARE ONE!

People young and old gathered at the Balboa Parks Activity Center to have breakfast and listen to speakers on Monday morning:

This year's theme was "Be heard. Be Counted. Belong."

"It starts right here," said Michael Brunker, the Vice President of Mission Advancement at the YMCA. "It starts with people with like minds and thoughts and hearts."

Some speakers included leaders of Alliance San Diego. Valerie Kaur, founder of the Revolutionary Love Project and civil rights activist, was the keynote speaker for Monday's sold out event.