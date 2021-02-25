News 8 anchor Barbara-Lee Edwards is thankful for all of the well wishes and support after her health scare

It's been two months since News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards had a health scare, but she is on the road to recovery and wants to extend her deepest thanks.

SAN DIEGO — “A trip to the ER determined I had a brain bleed. The whole experience has shaken me to my core but could have been so much worse,” wrote Barbara-Lee in a social media post after her health scare.

It's been two months since News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards had a health scare, but she is on the road to recovery and wants to extend her deepest thanks to the community for all of the well wishes and messages of support.

It was in the early hours of Christmas Eve, when Barbara-Lee was admitted to the ICU at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla after suffering a brain bleed. She shared about her health scare in a social media post after she was released from the hospital to recover at home.

Barbara-Lee says her vision is still blurry at times and she has sensitivity to light, but she is slowly recovering from the trauma to her brain.

I visited her Wednesday and it was so wonderful to see her. We chatted over coffee in her backyard and enjoyed delicious homemade banana bread. (Thanks, Barbara-Lee -- it was delicious!)

You can see from these fun photos, she still has a sense of humor-- it was so great to see her laughing and smiling. (A big thanks to her daughter Kirsten for capturing these special moments!)

Barbara-Lee says mornings are best for her-- she does a lot of puzzles to keep her brain active and gets to snuggle a lot with her two pups, Charlotte and Winnie.

She asked me to pass along a huge thank you to our KFMB family and all of our viewers who have reached out to ask how she is doing. She also extended a special thanks to Rob and Kathy Young for the beautiful orchids sent to the station.