U.S. Border Patrol sees spike in acts of violence near southern border

U.S. Border Patrol agents were targeted on August 18. They were patrolling the Otay mountains when they came across smuggling groups. The group fired gunshots.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they have noticed a spike in acts of violence from smuggling organizations attempting to cross into the United States.

During one of the incidents in the past month, a group fired gunshots in the direction of border agents.

A group of U.S. Border Patrol agents were targeted on August 18 - They were patrolling the Otay Mountain wilderness area in East County when they encountered a smuggling group carrying guns. That's when the group opened fire before attempting to cross into the U.S.

“The backup agents also reported gunfire and witnessed muzzle flashes,” said Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon.

The agents could escape without injuries while the criminal groups fled back to Mexico.

However, it's sparking concern for the violence they recently encountered at the border.

“We have seen an increase in acts of violence here among the San Diego sector,” said Castrejon.

Just last week, the U.S. Border Patrol also reported seeing an armed person climbing the border fence in the same area.

A day later, two more people were seen in the area with rifles.

Castejron believes these acts of violence have increased because of the lengths border agents are taking to apprehend criminal groups.

“These smuggling organizations are becoming more desperate,” said Castrejon.

Border Patrol is once again reminding migrants attempting to cross about the risks.

“Our message to people is do not put your lives in the hands of these human smugglers,” said Castrejon.

The attacks come just months after Border Patrol agents found three migrants shot and injured near the same area.