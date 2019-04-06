SAN DIEGO — Mexican authorities on Monday night confirmed via Twitter a shooting involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took place on the U.S. side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The San Diego Police Department also confirmed Monday night it was a Border Patrol agent who fired his gun at an individual during a secondary vehicle inspection.

The condition and identity of the individual is unknown at this time.

Marco Sotomayor, Tijuana's Secretary of Public Safety, said via Twitter the incident had shutdown San Ysidro's border crossing and advised drivers to use Otay POE.

The San Ysidro point of entry has since been reopened.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.