U.S. Gov. employees in Tijuana told to shelter in place after unrest breaks out across Baja California

The U.S. consulate is warning government employees near Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate to shelter in place until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TIJUANA, Baja California — The United States Consulate General in Tijuana is instructing employees to shelter in place after unrest in the region began on Friday.

The U.S. consulate is warning government employees near Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate to shelter in place until further notice due to vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity.

U.S. citizens are being told to avoid the area, seek secure shelter, and monitor local media for updates.

This is a developing story.

Contact information for the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico:

From Mexico: (55) 8526 2561

From the United States: 1-844-528-6611

U.S. Department of State: Consular Affairs: 1-888-407-4747 or 1-202-501-444