Valley Center's Park Circle unveils new amenities

A master plan many years in the making, the neighborhood will have 632 homes. More than 100 homes are still under construction and 40% have already been sold.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — The Andrews family is apart of the new Park Circle Community in Valley Center.

"We just moved in on December 30th and its been incredible. We love having this gigantic park and enjoy the amenities," said Zach Andrews, father and husband.

Saturday morning, the developers, Touchstone Communities, unveiled the 2.6 acre Harvest Park.

Families enjoyed outdoor games like Jenga and cornhole, while children made some new furry friends at the petting zoo.

"It is packed with amenities! There is a play area for kids, an event stage, Bauchi ball, horse shoes, basketball court, and picnic shelters with BBQs. There is a little bit of everything!" said Vice President of Marketing for Touchstone Communities, Gina Garza.

Families also enjoyed free kettle corn and fresh oranges from Stehly Farms.

"The park will be open to the public this summer. The rest of amenities is for Park Circle residents," said Garza.

Park Circle residents have access to “The Hangout," a private multi-purpose room.

"This community is so friendly which we love," said Andrews.

Future plans are to add two private recreation centers and 24,000 square feet of retail space at the Park Circle Commons shopping center with more than 8 miles of trails.