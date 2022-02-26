Local veteran dedicates businesses to fallen service members

Tali Burton owns 12 Dunkin locations and he's encouraging veterans and diverse community members to become franchisees.

SAN DIEGO — Giving back is great for business. Tali Burton is a Marine Veteran and owns 12 Dunkin' franchises across San Diego County. Burton has dedicated each Dunkin' location to a fallen service member, and he's encouraging veterans to become entrepreneurs.

Burton served 12 years in the U.S. Marines. After leaving the service, he opened Dunkin' franchises on military bases.

In addition to dedicating his stores to fallen service members, he donates 10% of store proceeds on each service members birthday.

Burton dedicated his first Dunkin' store to his best friend, who he says had a lifelong love of coffee. Burton is being recognized this weekend as the International Franchise Association kicks off its week-long convention.

San Diego is a hotspot for franchisees. The county is home to nearly 6,000 local franchises that employ more than 60,000 people.

This weekend, the International Franchise Association chose San Diego to kick-off its convention. The IFA announced its Open for Opportunity initiative that focuses on sharing the stories of local franchise owners and workers from around the country.

Open for Opportunity aims at encouraging veterans and other diverse members of the community to open franchises and become business owners.