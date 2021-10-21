Local organization works to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Through personalized employment services, Pride Industries help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. Their mission is to create employment for people with disabilities.

Viejas Casino and Resort is a 10 year business partner of Pride Industries and employs more than 20 people with disabilities.

“People just need an opportunity so partnering with Pride Industries does just that,” said Alejandro Guardado Vice President of Hotel Operations.

Mike Becker’s developmental disability hasn’t gotten in the way of providing 10 years of hard work for Viejas, from janitorial duties to laundry services.

“I’m just very happy to meet new people and work with different people,” said Becker.

“Here in San Diego we are very proud to have a large number of business partners in a wide variety of industries,” said Brian Garbark with Pride Industries.

He says Pride Industries recognizes when people of all abilities know they are respected and have an opportunity to contribute, they can reach their full potential.

Through training, job coaching, assistive technology, and custom job placement, people with disabilities can successfully obtain and retain employment.

“We have individuals from the business community that will say having one of the individuals with a disability working there brings a joy to the office,” said Garbark.

For more information on programs and resources visit prideindustries.com