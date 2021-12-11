Volunteers build 6 homes for impoverished families in Tijuana

The volunteers gathered in Chula Vista to build six homes for impoverished families in Tijuana. Next, the ready to assemble homes will be driven to east Tijuana.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — More than 120 volunteers from across the country gathered in Chula Vista to build six homes in one day for impoverished families in Tijuana.

"People literally have dirt as floor. It's inhumane and right across the border. It's really neighbors helping neighbors and doing something good for people in need," said Paula Claussen, CEO and President of San Diego non-profit, Project Mercy.

Project Mercy provides the lumber while leadership company Klemmer and Associates' volunteers organize themselves into groups to build the housing units. From building walls to painting, they say they don’t mind the hard work in order to help others who need it most. Builders are also there to supervise.

"Because it's such a great cause, I don’t feel hot and I don’t feel the sweat or thirst for water. I fill my heart filling up every single stroke I take with that brush," said volunteer Seth Weidling.

The ready to assemble homes will be loaded into a flat bed truck and driven to east Tijuana where a local crew will raise the houses. Claussen says families in need apply for these homes in order to be considered. Families do not pay for the homes. Crews are eager to see the families’ reactions to their new forever homes.

"I hope they feel the love and passion that we brought to this project and I hope they feel the love when they walk into home for very first time," said volunteer Joe Molloy.

"You get back so much by giving," said Claussen.

Organizers also are also providing bags of food and blankets to the families in need.

Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first time ever Klemmer and Associates had to put building homes on hold with Project Mercy. The next project is set up for December 4th in Mexico.