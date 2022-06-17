3700-mile 'Warrior' ride across U.S. to end in Coronado

Kyle Bigue began the bike ride on April 29, touching the Atlantic Ocean in Boston. On Saturday, the ride honoring the struggles faced by veterans ends in Coronado.

SAN DIEGO — A military veteran is bringing awareness to PTSD and suicide prevention with a nearly 4,000 mile bike ride across the country, ending in Coronado on Saturday.

Kyle Bigue began the bike ride on April 29, touching the Atlantic Ocean in Boston. He has now ridden 3,700 miles across the country, finishing the journey in San Diego. It's all part of an effort to bring awareness to the struggles that veterans suffering from PTSD face.

On Saturday, Bigue will cross the finish line and touch the Pacific Ocean in Coronado. An event celebrating the end of the 3,700 mile ride will be held at Coronado Island from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Marriott Resort & Spa on the Poolside Lawn.

The journey spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean is not only to raise awareness, but also to honor the name of a fallen friend who was killed while serving in Afghanistan. But the ride didn't come without challenges.

"Major ups and downs. Just last week I was riding, I was in the desert and I ran out of water, and I had two hours to go," said Bigue.

Bigue said he became delirious but continued to on with the bike ride. Without anywhere to stop for water or for help, Bigue said he remembered the face of a friend and fallen servicemember.

"In the midst of my pain and everything, I saw his face and saw him smiling at me and it kept my going," said Bigue.

Organizers from The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation Warrior Ride hope the awareness will bring much needed funding to help veterans, with 100% of the money donated going towards their mission.

You can find more information and tickets to the event here.