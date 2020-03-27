SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With all the time we're spending at home these days, there's a greater focus on keeping our water and food supplies safe from coronavirus.

Grocery shopping is an essential activity, but unless you're careful, experts say you can still bring coronavirus home from the store.

In a fifteen minute YouTube video, Michigan based family doctor Jeffrey Van Wingen shared a technique often used by medical professionals to reduce risks during surgeries - a sterile technique.

Step 1: Divide the table into two - half for dirty bags and half for sanitized items.

“It’s a box that has cardboard so we know the coronavirus can likely live on this surface for 24 hours, but on the inside, no human hands have touched this more than a few days,” he demonstrates.

It’s just as important to sanitize plastic water bottles where the virus can also live, but there's one thing in your house already sanitized for you - your tap water.

“Some people are a little afraid that the COVID-19 may come through the water system,” said San Diego Water Board Operations Director Jim Fisher.

Fisher wants people to know, the water supply is free of coronavirus because it is heavily treated and monitored.

“When we do treat water we have multiple processes. We can use chlorine, ozone, or others to kill and dis-activate bacteria,” he said.

From food and water safety during the pandemic, to COVID-19 etiquette has led some grocery stores across the country to installing protective shields to prevent the spread of germs at the check-out line.

The same see through glass just went up at Barons Market in North Park San Diego. Outside, workers handed out gloves to people in line.

Shoppers waiting to get in stuck to the six- foot rule, while giving News 8 cameras a thumbs up from a distance.