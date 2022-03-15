A wide sandy beach is the perfect canvas for a San Diego artist

"I'm inspired by the low tide and the expansive space, and a simple tool," said Sharon Belknap whose tool is a rake and each creation begins with a circle.

SAN DIEGO — The negative tides on the beaches of San Diego make for some great walks, but if you're an artist a big, wide beach can turn into a pallet that would amaze you.

"And from that circle I do layers, and then I start flowing with organic shapes, I fill in with textures and I bring in rock," continued Belknap.

And is inspired by a feeling from that day or a word sometimes by those that pass by. Belknap's work has a message.

"And a feeling, a sense of hope, connection, affirmed, seeing a sign that it's going to be OK," she explained.

She'll also include those that pass by on the beach to be part of the energy of the art. While an accomplished artist, Belknap is new to using sand:

"It was January of 2019 that my now good friend Nadia Horvath, she reached out to me and said I would love to do sand art with you."

It didn't take long for her to take to this new canvas, which put her on cover of "Ranch and Coast Magazine."

"It was an opportunity to bring the coast and the beauty of the freedom of creativity inland and throughout San Diego," said Belknap.

Those opportunities are there on negative low tides. Belknap's sand art can be found on the beaches from Del Mar to Encinitas on those negative tides, but once the tide rolls in the energy goes back to the ocean.