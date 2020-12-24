Creek Fire in Fallbrook spreads into Camp Pendleton, evacuations ordered

New evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Acreage burned: 300

Containment: 0%

Fire start time: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 p.m.

Fire cause: Under investigation

Agencies responding: Cal Fire

Evacuations: New evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Fallbrook High School, 2400 Stage Coach Lane, the sheriff's department said.

Road Closure: A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek, Cal Fire said.

Smoke Advisory: None

Real-Time Updates:

Thursday 3:30 a.m. update

According to San Diego County Fire, new evacuation orders have been put in place for 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook (roughly south of Main Ave/S. Mission Rd).

#CreekFire on Camp Pendleton [update] Fire is 300 acres, 0% contained. Significant new evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on west side of Fallbrook (roughly south of Main Ave/S. Mission Rd). Please visit https://t.co/kFNyPzwgZX for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/TeoHoFSsNz — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

Thursday 2:30 a.m. update:

A brush fire that erupted near Fallbrook has scorched at least 300 acres and moved into Camp Pendleton, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures.



The Creek Fire was first reported about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 37000 block of De Luz Road, about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive, and quickly scorched 50 acres. As of about 2 a.m. Thursday the flames were being was being pushed by the wind into Camp Pendleton, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

#CreekFire in De Luz [update] Fire is pushing southwest of De Luz Road further onto Camp Pendleton towards Ammunition Road. Road closure on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek. Area along De Luz Road under mandatory evacuation. Additional resources moving onto Camp Pendleton. pic.twitter.com/8hGf6YbcXf — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes on De Luz Road, Main Avenue, Doughety Street and Ceramic, Darla and Shady lanes in Fallbrook and De Luz Housing and Lake O'Neill campground on Camp Pendleton, according to Cal Fire San Diego and North County fire departments.



San Diego County sheriff's deputies are in the area notifying residents about the fire.



A temporary evacuation point has been established at Fallbrook High School, 2400 Stage Coach Lane, the sheriff's department said.



A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek, Cal Fire said.



It was unclear what sparked the fire.