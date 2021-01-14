Watch live: Brush fire breaks out near Palomar College in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Name: Palomar College Vegetation Fire
Acreage burned: 40 acres
Containment: 0%
Fire start time: Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1: p.m.
Fire cause: Under investigation
Agencies responding: San Marcos Fire Dept., Cal Fire San Diego
Evacuations: East Las Posas, West to Twin Oaks, North of Mission and South of Borden.
Road Closure: N/A
Smoke Advisory: N/A
Real-Time Updates:
Thursday 1:50 p.m. update
Thursday 1 p.m. update
A brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the area of Palomar College in San Marcos has grown to about 30 acres and is threatening structures, according to San Marcos Fire Department.
The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mission Avenue, authorities said.
Evacuations are underway for East Las Posas, West to Twin Oaks, North of Mission and South of Borden, SoCal Air Operations reports.
Crews said smoke is visible throughout the North County.