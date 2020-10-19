Here's a look at all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

Multiple fall wildfires continue to burn in Colorado, including near major population centers like Fort Collins, Boulder and Estes Park.

COLORADO, USA — As dry conditions persist throughout the state, multiple wildfires have continued to burn in Colorado well into the fall.

This year's fire season has had three of the largest recorded wildfires in Colorado's history and has led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes and damage to numerous structures everywhere from far northern Colorado to the Western Slope and now to Boulder County.

Smoke has led to poor air quality along the front range. Click here for the latest air quality alerts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is closing all National Forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties due to "unprecedented and historic fire conditions."

Those closures will be evaluated based on conditions in the coming days.

Rocky Mountain National Park is also closed to the public until further notice.

Below is a roundup of all of the wildfires currently burning in Colorado and a look at the latest coverage from 9NEWS.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 208,633 acres (323 square miles)

Containment: 61%

Date started: Aug. 13

Information: Now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak Fire has survived a Labor Day snowstorm and continued to grow over two months southeast toward the foothills west of Fort Collins and Loveland, as well as near Estes Park and into Rocky Mountain National Park.

This has led to evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Some evacuations were lifted on Oct. 22, they include:

Pinewood Reservoir to Flatiron Reservoir

Glade Road on both the north and south sides of Mildred Lane to the Devil's Backbone and south to US 34

The Masonville area south of County Road 38E from the east side of County Road 27 south to County Road 38E from the east side of County Road 27 south to US 34

Horsetooth Mountain Park east to Rim Rock Valley Lane, County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) from just east of County Road 27 to County Road 27E.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced on Oct. 24 that Colorado Highway 14 has reopened between Fort Collins and Walden after a two-month closure.

CDOT says fire activity has diminished in the area, but crews still need to clear debris from the shoulders, along with other work to prepare the road for winter snow season.

Travelers are strongly encouraged by CDOT to avoid the road unless necessary, and said that all forest land accessible from CO 14 are closed due to fire danger.

East Troublesome Fire

Size: 192,560 acres (about 266 square miles)

Containment: 10%

Date started: Oct. 14

Information: The East Troublesome Fire, burning in Grand and Larimer counties, has burned aggressively since Wednesday, Oct. 22, surpassing 192,000 acres, according to fire officials. It's now the second-largest fire in state history.

It was roughly 25,000 acres on Wednesday.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office ordered mandatory evacuations for people living along Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the Boulder County line, people in Estes Park and people along Highway 34 from Estes Park to Drake need to leave immediately.

Highway 34 will be closed at Sleepy Hollow Park between Estes Park and Drake. Highway 36 will be closed at around mile marker 8 near Pinewood Springs, the sheriff's office said.

People evacuating will be able to get out, but traffic going into Estes Park will not be allowed, according to the sheriff's office.

CalWood Fire

Size: 10,095 acres (15.77 square miles)

Containment: 76%

Date started: Oct. 17

Information: The CalWood Fire has burned roughly 15 square miles of land in the foothills northwest of Boulder — the largest recorded wildfire in the county. So far, the fire has damaged 26 homes and led to the evacuation of roughly 3,000 people, including the entire town of Jamestown. The evacuation orders have been lifted and residents affected by this fire can return to their homes.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

Size: 460 acres (0.71 square miles)

Containment: 100%

Date started: Oct. 18

Information: The Lefthand Canyon Fire led to numerous evacuations in the foothills west of Boulder.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 14,749 acres (23 square miles)

Containment: 30%

Date started: Aug. 14

Information: The Williams Fork Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Fraser. Fire officials said it is believed to be human-caused. The remote and rugged location has been difficult for firefighters to access. The fuels are critically dry due to prolonged drought and the primary fuel is dense stands of spruce fir. No evacuation notices or pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the Williams Fork Fire.

Middle Fork Fire

Size: 20,433 acres (32 square miles)

Containment: 10%

Date started: Sept. 6

Information: The Middle Fork Fire 10 miles north of Steamboat continues to burn. Firefighters are working to build containment lines and extinguish hot spots as quickly and safely as possible. There are no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in effect for Routt County. Pre-evacs are in place in Jackson County for Rainbow Lakes, Aqua Fria, as well as Teal and Tiago Lakes areas. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in Routt and Jackson counties.

Ice Fire

Size: 596 acres (0.93 square miles)

Containment: 60%

Date started: Oct. 19

Information: The Ice Fire is burning near the Ice Lakes Trailhead, outside of Silverton. A hotshot crew and air crews are working to contain the fire. There were 23 hikers that were found in the area and evacuated by helicopter. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward US Highway 550.

Mullen Fire

Size: 176,878 acres (276 square miles)

Containment: 85%

Date started: Sept. 17

Information: The Mullen Fire started burning in the Medicine Bow Mountains 38 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming, and has crossed the Colorado border into parts of Jackson and Larimer counties. Most of the evacuations are in Wyoming, but some have happened north of Walden. Dozens of structures have been destroyed.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 32,631 acres (51 square miles)

Containment: 91%

Date started: Aug. 10

Information: This human-caused fire continues to burn in spots after it was first sparked off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. During its early stages, it led to evacuations in the area, closed the highway and threatened Hanging Lake. Weeks later, 13 firefighters continue to monitor the blaze and are working to suppress any potential flare-ups. Earlier this year, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered a "top national priority."

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 139,007 acres (217 square miles)

Containment: 100%

Date started: July 31

Information: Up until last week, the lighting-caused Pine Gulch Fire 18 miles north of Grand Junction was the largest in Colorado history. It is now fully contained, after rapid growth and numerous evacuations.