10 killed in North Complex West Zone fire, 16 people still missing

The North Complex Fires, which includes the fire formerly known as the Bear Fire, has burned more than 250,000 acres in Butte, Yuba, and Plumas counties.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — 1:00 p.m. update:

Gov. Gavin Newsom stood in Lake Oroville State Recreation Area, amid a cloud of smoke, as he spoke about the North Complex Fire which had recently ripped through the area.

"We are in the midst of a climate emergency," Gov. Newsom said. "We are in the midst of a climate crisis."

Over 3 million acres in California have been burned, which is 26 times more acreage than had burned last year. Gov. Newsom focused on California's past efforts to mitigate climate change, saying that now that state has to "step up our game."

"Our goals are inadequate to the reality we are experiencing," Gov. Newsom said, as he restated previous goals to have 100% renewable energy in the state by 2045.

Now, Newsom says that milestone needs to come much, much sooner.

Some of the specific directives the governor focused on during the press conference included more electric vehicles, green jobs, land use efforts and reevaluating the agricultural industry to better reflect California's climate emergency.

10 a.m. update:

An updated list of current road closures in Oroville has been provided by CHP Oroville.

Original story:

Firefighters say better weather on Friday should help as they work to contain the massive North Complex fires. Cal Fire says decreased winds, lower temperatures and higher humidities will help its crews aggressively fight the fire and build containment lines.

The North Complex fires have burned 252,534 acres across parts of Butte, Yuba and Plumas counties. The fires are 23% contained.

The most active of the fires in the complex is the North Complex West Zone [NCWZ] fire, formerly called the Bear Fire.

The NCWZ fire has burned 70,412 acres and is 5% contained. Ten people have died in the fire and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 16 people are still unaccounted for. At least 2,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged, and another 23,356 are threatened by the fire.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

Evacuations

Feather Falls, Clipper Mills, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Forbestown, Kelly Ridge, Copley Acres

Residents east of Miners Ranch Road at 162 and Oro-Bangor Road, which includes Bangor and parts of Mt. Ida

Highway 70 at Cherokee Rd south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road, and all points east to Lake Oroville.

Butte County Sheriff's map of evacuation sites:

La Porte – Little Grass Valley Reservoir: All residents, campgrounds, and recreational facilities near Little Grass Valley Reservoir and the town of La Porte. Onion Valley south to the county line.

Bucks Lake – From Bucks Lake Rd (Highway 162) at the Plumas / Butte County Line east to Bucks Lake Rd at Big Creek Road (east intersection). This includes Bucklin Road from Mill Creek Campground south to Bucks Lake Road, all residents, recreational facilities, campgrounds in the Bucks Lake area.

Residents in the area of the La Porte Road and NY Flat Road, north of Brownsville to the county line.

Forbestown, Clipper Mills, Woodleaf, Strawberry Valley

Northern Yuba County border from Strawberry Valley to Forbestown and south to Rackerby and Brownsville-Challenge all the way over the upper portion of Bullards Bar Reservoir

