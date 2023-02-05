Wildfire Preparedness Week | What you need to know and do to be prepared

CalFire talked with CBS 8 to give tips and ideas on what to do ahead of time so you are prepared if a fire hits near your home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Countless San Diego communities have been devastated by wildfires. So, this week is all about making sure we're prepared, ahead of the hotter and drier months that are coming.

CBS 8's Jenny Day spoke to a CalFire Captain who gave some important reminders.

I can so vividly remember the Cedar Fire back in 2003 and being able to see flames getting closer and closer to my home. Far too many of us have a similar story.

But know that we have learned things over the years, and there are steps we can take to prevent wildfires and be better prepared.

To start, do an extra good job clearing brush this year. Because of all the rain we had, there is going to be a lot more vegetation. When it gets hot and dry, all that beautiful greenery turns into tinder and can spark so quickly.

Firefighters say you don't necessarily have to have an emergency bag constantly packed but at least have a list, of what you would want to bring with you, if you had to evacuate quickly.

Speaking of… listen to those evacuation orders! CalFire Captain Brent Pascua said, “It's really smart to have an evacuation route planned, have multiple. Make sure family knows how to communicate when emergencies happen.”

It is important to be hyper aware. A cigarette butt out the window is the obvious one, but also, for example, if you're towing a trailer, and a chain is dragging on the ground, that could be enough to spark a wildfire.

It is also important to keep your car in good working order, and if you're doing any kind of home improvement projects, use non-combustible materials.

So yes, while rain is still in the forecast, take the time to prepare for wildfire season, and know that crews are constantly training. There will also be extra firefighters on standby for those red flag days.