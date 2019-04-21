SAN DIEGO — A woman was taken into custody Sunday after entering a San Diego church service with a gun, according to San Diego police.

Police responded around noon to Mount Everest Academy near Mount Etna Drive and Mount Everest Boulevard in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

An Easter Sunday service was being held at the property when a woman with a baby reportedly showed up carrying an item that looked like a gun. San Diego police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the item was a real gun.

People at the service were able to get the gun away from the woman, according to police.

The woman was taken into custody and police said they believed she was suffering from mental health issues.

She was reportedly making erratic statements about explosions. Police did a sweep of the area using bomb-sniffing dogs.

No injuries were reported. Police said the child was OK but did not give further details.