Woman killed in shooting at University City parking lot

San Diego Police Department received reports of a shooting in the area of 4600 La Jolla Village Dr. in University City on Friday evening. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Union Bank in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

Officers have the area blocked off and are searching La Jolla Village Dr. near the 805 for possible evidence.