Woman seriously injured after falling off limo bus in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A female passenger in a limo bus suffered life-threatening injuries when she opened the rear emergency door and fell into traffic on northbound Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

It happened at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday just south of Civic Center Drive when the passenger got up to use the restroom, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

The woman was helped by good Samaritans until fire crews and CHP officers arrived, Castro said.