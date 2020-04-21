SANTEE, Calif. — Women at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee are doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by sewing face masks for inmates at seven San Diego County Sheriff's Department jails.

The work is divided into two teams. One team cuts and designs the fabric, while a second team sews the straps and masks. The face cloths the women make are washed in hypoallergenic detergent before being packaged for delivery.

The women in the Sheriff's job training program, including 14 who have sewing experience, have also made inmate uniforms, bedding, recyclable bags, and other items needed in the jails.

The sewing program provides work training certifications so participants can successfully reenter the community, gain sustainable employment and reconnect with their families.

Participants said they're glad to give back and help during this health crisis. So far, the sewing program students have made more than 10,000 face masks since March.

Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department release about 400 inmates without bail between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Sheriff Bill Gore.

Nearly 1,200 inmates incarcerated for nonviolent misdemeanors or with fewer than 60 days remaining on their sentences have been released early from county facilities, reducing the county inmate population from 5,600 to roughly 4,400.

Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee

RELATED: Watch live: San Diego mayor calls on landlords to rent units to homeless, receive incentives

RELATED: San Diego faces additional $50M shortfall due to coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: San Diego County coronavirus death toll rises, supervisors approve $5 million small business loan program

News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.