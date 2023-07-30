Some women wear quinceañera dresses to watch Barbie

The movie has motivated thousands of people nationwide to dress up for the showing, but some dug into their closet to wear their old quince gowns.

SAN DIEGO — The "Barbie" premiere has painted the world hot pink.

From high heels, to glasses, pink blouses and pants to match, movie theaters have transformed into a Barbie world.

The movie has motivated thousands of people nationwide to dress up for the occasion. Some people are digging into their closet and even wearing their old quince gowns to the theater, adding a little touch of Latino culture to the pink craze.

Viral TikTok videos have made headlines of girls recording the moment they walk into theaters with their quinceañera dresses.

Aly Jurewicz is one of those people, she posted this video showing off her pink sparkly quinceañera dress.

“I just had to wear it. I was really debating on whether or not I should go out while wearing it. You know a lot of people are going to be looking at you,” she said.

Watching Barbie as an adult sent childhood memories flooding back for some, reminding them too that Barbies come in all shapes and colors.

“Even though I'm 65 I'm a child at heart and I've always loved Barbies,” said Debby Valentine who was decked out in pink.

It has become a fashion statement for Aly and other women wearing quinceañera dresses.