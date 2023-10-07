Can large groups of people gather freely in San Diego without a paid permit?

The city told CBS 8 any event with more than 50 people requires a $269 event permit with 2-4 months advance notice of the event.

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend, the group “San Diego Girls Who Walk” ran into permit troubles and their story gained a lot of attention when their group of more than 50 women had to relocate from the Embarcadero to Balboa Park in order to avoid permit guidelines.

The city told CBS 8 any event with more than 50 people requires a $269 event permit with 2-4 months advance notice of the event.

While the Port of San Diego told CBS 8 any event with more than 25 people requires a permit.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen sent emails to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, the Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego, and the City of Parks and Recreation spokesperson.

Cohen also made calls; asking if there can be an exception to these permit guidelines.

So far, the Mayor and city officials have not provided any answers but Cohen will continue to see what she can find out.

Meanwhile, CBS 8 viewers are sounding off on YouTube saying:

“This is absurd. This is not an event, this is a bunch of ladies taking a walk on public land. Civil disobedience is the only way to go on this!”

"Walking is not an event. Heaven forbid a whopping 100 people descend on a tourist location that sees thousands pass through per day. Such a frivolous claim from SD governing bodies!”

"That’s ridiculous! There are lots of walking and running groups that have more than 25 participants. Why are they being singled out?”