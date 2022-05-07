Neighbors push for stop signs on Via Las Cumbres near Tecolote Canyon

Neighbors in Linda Vista are pushing for stop signs and speed bumps on a dangerous stretch of road

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in one Tecolote Canyon neighborhood are pushing for stop signs and speed bumps on a street they say is extremely dangerous.

“It’s a blind intersection, so if we want to leave and try to pull out, we’re kind of taking our life in our hands,” said Tom McCullagh, who lives on the corner of Via Las Cumbres and Caminito Del Cervato. He showed CBS 8’s Brian White where a blind spot makes it difficult to see oncoming cars.

“It’s scary because you never know for sure, even though there’s the mirror, it’s kind of dirty half the time and kind of hard to see,” said McCullagh. “And you also have the cars coming from the other direction.”

Neighbors say cars on this road often travel too fast.

“There is a barrage of cars that drive way over this speed limit of 25 miles per hour that we see here,” said neighbor Christian Tordahl.

“They’ll come zooming down this way down these tight corners,” said J.C. Hoopes.

They pointed out another unsafe intersection at Via Las Cumbres and Caminito Listo where cars come barreling down the hill making it unsafe for people to cross.

“I do fear for many people with baby strollers,” said neighbor Lucille Schiff. “There are elderly people in the neighborhood and they walk very slowly.”

Tordahl lives on the corner and has seen a fair number of accidents in recent years.

“There was a van that flipped over on this side and hit a parked car,” said Tordahl. “There was another car over here that went sideways into my car that was parked. And there was another car that came barreling down here sometime in the middle of the night, up onto this sidewalk, and knocked down the stop sign into my driveway.”

They’ve been begging the City of San Diego for traffic calming measures along Via Las Cumbres for several years.

“I hope that we get speed bumps put in and if not that, then at least stop signs,” said Hoopes

CBS 8 reached out to the City’s Transportation Department and they say a traffic study was done along Via Las Cumbres in 2020. The road qualified for traffic calming signs that display the speed of passing cars, but it didn’t meet the criteria for stop signs apparently. Either way, the project has been on the unfunded list ever since.