California’s new housing law SB-10 drew protesters on both sides of the issue across San Diego

People who are in support of and against SB-10 made their voices heard Saturday, during protests that took place in several San Diego neighborhoods.

SAN DIEGO — Protests took place in several areas of San Diego Saturday morning, focusing on California’s new housing law, Senate Bill 10, which allows cities to adopt ordinances that can override certain zoning laws by building up to 10 units on a single lot in "transit-rich areas."

San Diego would implement this rule in the newly formed sustainable development areas, which are neighborhoods within one mile of public transit stops.

Those in support maintain that the bill will help solve the ongoing housing crisis.

“We are going through a housing shortage here in San Diego, we don’t have enough housing,” said Nicole Lilly, a San Diego college student.

Many college students who were rallying in Nobel Park in La Jolla say not enough affordable housing for students is being built.

There are plans for a housing project in UC San Diego, but construction has been delayed and nearly 400 beds will only be available for use in the fall.

However, those opposed to the law rallied in University City, where plans for more housing developments could happen.

“It will be irreversible and it will impact the neighborhood that people move here for, they move here from higher density areas to be in a family setting,” said Nancy Beck, a local realtor in University City.

Critics are worried about the lack of parking and densely populated neighborhoods.