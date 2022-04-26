x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Working for you

Share your story idea with CBS 8

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our community. We want you to share your ideas on how we can help improve San Diego.
Credit: CBS 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community.

If there is something you would like us to look into, please email us at yourstories@cbs8.com or you can submit a story idea through this form:


More Videos

RELATED: City of El Cajon cleans up trash and debris from homeless encampment along stormwater channel embankment

RELATED: City repairs dangerous, flashing streetlight in Rancho Bernardo neighborhood

WARNING: The video in this story contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities. 

RELATED: Great news! Missing service puppy found, reunited with 4-year-old boy to help alert seizures

RELATED: Orange stripes on I-5 | What drivers need to know

More Videos

In Other News

Afghan-American student feels bullied at Del Norte High School