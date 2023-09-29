What's going on with the vacant Islands Restaurant in Kearny Mesa? Here's what we know:

In December 2021, the property was sold for $5.1 million. The current owner is Super Star Car Wash.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has been Working for You to find construction updates on some of the more notable eyesores in San Diego County. Reporters have visited a McDonald's in Ramona to find out what the delay in reopening the establishment is and a Jack in the Box in La Jolla to determine whether a school will expand its campus in its place.

Our latest project is close to the CBS 8 station at an Islands in Kearny Mesa. We learned the blighted location will turn into a car wash. Even with the signage gone, the building is distinct. For decades, the Islands restaurant on Balboa Avenue was a popular spot, locals said.

"Fantastic food, fantastic burgers - everything was so good. For the most part, you walk in there and it's a jam packed house," Ryan Rauner said.

It's now listed as permanently closed.

"When I drive by, I feel sadness because it has been let go," Cathy Semon said.

Officials say unsheltered individuals have started to camp there.

"I understand there has been squatting going on," Jeff Olson said, who is the County's Chief Deputy Assessor.

Three families, the Fredmans, the Goldens and the Silverbergs have owned the properly dating back to the early 90s. They entered into a 35-year lease with Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks. According to Olson, that lease is still good through June 2028.

"We're continuing to send all of the property taxes to Big Wave Incorporated, AKA Islands, all of the taxes are current," Olson added.

Islands Corporate Headquarters is in Carlsbad. CBS 8 went to ask why the property has been neglected, but no one answered. A Real Estate Broker called and said the agreement with the former owner ended in 2020 and that Islands has no ownership interest. There are still six Islands locations open in San Diego County.

"When the property sold, we assessed it as such. We're giving no value to the structure and are saying this is the value of the land," Olson said.

In December 2021, the property was then sold for $5.1 million. The current owner is SSCW Balboa LLC, or Super Star Car Wash, a company based out of Phoenix.

After contacting the City of San Diego and Councilmember Kent Lee, who represents this area, CBS 8 was told they have plans to use the 55,000 square feet for a self-service drive-thru car wash. The old building and outer areas will be demolished.

"I hope it does get fixed up because not only an eyesore, but more revenue," Semon added.

"Hopefully we can turn a negative into a positive and that's all you can really do," Rauner said.

The car wash company did not respond when CBS 8 called to ask when the property will be cleaned up, but its website says the Balboa Avenue location is coming soon.

City officials say they can investigate vacant properties that are not being maintained, but just being an eyesore isn't enough. They also do not have any formal complaints on file for this property so it is not currently in violation of the abandoned properties ordinance.