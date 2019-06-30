SAN DIEGO — If you have been in the East Village recently, you may have noticed a new art project taking over a major portion of the city block surrounding Quartyard on Market Street.

Outdoor Venues worked with several community organizations to raise money to commission an artist to paint a giant mural on a 6,000 square foot wall. They didn’t commission just anyone. They brought in Kelly Graval who is better known as Risk, a world-renowned graffiti artist and painter.

Graval said this was the first time he had done something on this scale. He went on to say that he loves evoking emotion colors so his whole thing is being a color filled painter.

People walking by the mural talk about how much they love it and they are surprised it took the East Village so long to get something like this mural. However, Risk says that the positive reaction was not always the reaction he got. He said for many years people considered him a vandal. He told News 8 that its cool to see how perceptions have changed adding, “now we are in museums and galleries and it is celebrated, and it is cool because it is really the last hand to medium to surface art form.”

KFMB