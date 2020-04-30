'Background checks' are a new hobby when watching television

News 8 anchors discuss viewer comments on their home television studios.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — With millions of Americans working from home, now more than ever when we watch television, we get to see where people live and what their living rooms look like. In this Zevely Zone, I took a closer look at the "background checks" people are doing while watching.

Half research, half fun, I decided to organize a Zoom call with my News 8 colleagues about their experience anchoring from home. I learned right away that viewers are feeling right at home inside of ours.

"Well, before I was centered to that window behind me and when the light was hitting it in the evening people would say it looks like there is a halo growing out of your head and a number of people said just scoot to one side without knowing that there is a camera set up and I have lights," said anchor Barbara Lee Edwards.

Barbara Lee changed the position of her camera and viewers commented that they liked the angle much better.

As much as TV people want to be the center of attention, it's the viewers who can read us like a book.

"I move stuff around to keep people interested," said anchor Alicia Summers, "This is the book that a lot of people can see on air because it's the first one [on my bookshelf] and it's "1984" [by] George Orwell so some people comment on my Instagram and say that they think they know me because this is the book I have."

My photographer Scott Hall who is the nicest guy in the world warned me early on that the background at my house lacked color, texture and art. I didn't listen. Even after my wife spruced things up with pillows, candles and an orchid, my own mother started dishing it out. My mom texted me the following, "Has anyone commented on your empty dining room hutch? Maybe you should put some dishes in there?"

News 8 sports anchor John Howard has been broadcasting from his home with his dog Tiki. The adorable dog bit it great but viewers would rather needle away about the Howard sewing machine lamp in his background.

"Yes, it's vintage, yes it still has moving parts," said John. "It has a patent date of 1886. It was found at a swap meet some 25 years ago."

Leave it to a lamp, to outshine you.

"I used to have a lamp behind me and now it's right here because apparently it was driving some people crazy and I guess the lampshade was sometimes not in the right place so it was literally driving people crazy," said anchor Stella Escobedo.

You want crazy? Try building a TV studio at home with your kids.

"People think it's so fancy but for me, I only have to keep this much of my house looking neat because the rest of my house is a mess. The rest of you have to keep your bedrooms neat, your kitchens neat, your living rooms neat," said anchor Marcella Lee.

We all agreed, Marcella has the best-looking background.

We've got plenty of time to tidy up and improve our backgrounds, after all, these days we're only getting dressed from the waist up.