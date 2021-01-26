Rock formation resembles Cookie Monster from 'Sesame Street'

Even Cookie Monster tweeted about the rock saying, "Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me..."

WASHINGTON — A video of a rock formation is going viral because of the stunning resemblance to Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street."

A video of the rock was first posted on Facebook by Mike Bowers on Jan. 16, who said that the agate was from Brazil. Agate is an ornamental stone that's normally made up of quartz and other gemstones.

A photo of the Cookie Monster rock was also tweeted out by Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich on Saturday. The historian of medicine, gender and politics in the American West at Pennsylvania's Muhlenberg College received more than 85,000 retweets on her post.

She later tweeted explaining that the image "depicts a cross-section of a geode that resembles Cookie Monster."

Lots of people replied to Antonovich's posts amazed by the geological Muppet-looking find.

My kind of news day:



"What's crazy is cookie monster here formed millions of years before humans even existed as a species," one user said.

"Art," said another.

Even Cookie Monster himself tweeted about the rock saying, "Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me..."

"The Mindy Project" and "The Office" actress Mindy Kaling also shared her two cents about the rare find on Twitter.

"There’s too much going on. That rock that looked like Cookie Monster would’ve been earth-shattering in 2014," Kailing said on Tuesday.

"The resemblance is uncanny, Mr monster," someone else tweeted.

However, there were also doubters about the legitimacy of the rock and its origins.