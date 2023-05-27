Here's a list of stores that will be closed, open on Memorial Day

Need to make a last-minute grocery run? Some places will close for the holiday, but there are still plenty of options.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day weekend is officially underway.

Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 29, 2023, honoring U.S. military members who died while in service. For many Americans, it means a day full of parades and memorial services. The three-day weekend including the federal holiday also acts the unofficial start of summer with many hosting cookouts, beach days and family gatherings.

For those looking to make some last-minute grocery runs or to cash in on Memorial Day deals, here's a list on stores that will remain open on Memorial Day.

What's open on Memorial Day?

Many of these stores will be open on Memorial Day. Hours vary by location, so check your local store for holiday hours.

Most national food chains like Starbucks, McDonalds and Taco Bell will be open Monday, but some privately owned franchise locations may close.

What's closed on Memorial Day?

Here is everything that will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Target will be open on Memorial Day 2023.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walmart stores are open on Memorial Day for 2023.

Is Walgreens open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walgreens confirmed its locations will be open regular store hours on Memorial Day.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

No, Costco is not open on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day is one of the seven holidays when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Most banks — including major banks such as Chase and Wells Fargo — are closed on Memorial Day, because they fall under the Federal Reserve, which is taking the day off as a government agency. Online banking services will still be in operation, with limited access to a live representative in many cases. ATMs should also remain accessible.

What is Memorial Day?

Celebrated on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors those who lost their lives while in service.

For decades, the holiday was celebrated on May 30. It wasn't until 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which made it an official federal holiday and changed it to be celebrated on the last Monday of May.

The holiday originated years after the Civil War and was originally called Decoration Day.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day?

In the United States, the purpose of Memorial Day is to honor military members who have died, while Veterans Day recognizes the service of the country's veterans.