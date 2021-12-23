Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records sought by the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

But President Joe Biden determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. The document include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the Archives has said.