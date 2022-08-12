Here's what the FBI took from Trump's home, according to unsealed documents

The unsealed documents show the FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the search Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Florida judge has unsealed the FBI search warrant for Monday's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

FBI agents recovered 11 sets of "top secret" records from Mar-a-Lago, according to the property receipt obtained by several news outlets. Federal agents use property receipts to specify what is taken during a search.

The unsealed documents did not specify details or information about the what classified records contained. In a statement Friday, Trump claimed that the documents seized by agents at his Florida club were “all declassified,” and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department if asked.

Read the unsealed records here:

The decision to unseal the warrant comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland called for the release of the warrant after Trump confirmed the search to the public. On Friday, Trump's lawyers did not object to the proposal of making the documents public.

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”

The Mar-a-Lago search warrant served Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.