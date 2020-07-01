SAN DIEGO — The main gate of the Naval Air Station North Island has reopened after a brief shut down due to a security situation, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Around 9:20 a.m. the main gate was re-opened by officials after a temporary shut down on Tuesday morning.

According to North Island's PIO, security was inspecting a commercial truck coming on base and noticed a box with wires sticking out of it. Out of an abundance of caution, security shut the gate while they inspected the box, which was connected to the braking system of the vehicle. Turns out the box was harmless. The gates are now open and operations are back to normal at the base.

The incident comes a few days after military bases in San Diego increased security measures due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Law enforcement warned motorists to expect delays in the area while an investigation took place.