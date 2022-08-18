Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?

Questions remain if the containers will act as a deterrent for migrants hoping to cross the border

Example video title will go here for this video

YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma.

However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants.

The price tag

Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said since Friday, the state of Arizona is spending $6 million of it's $335 million dollars from the state budget to address border security issues by installing shipping containers.

Roemer said Yuma just can't handle the thousands of migrants that cross the border every single day.

“We've seen Yuma's hospital system get overwhelmed with treating migrants and not being able to treat Yuma's residents. Law enforcement has been overwhelmed with the massive amount of drugs coming through," said Roemer.

"The easiest thing to do today is close the gaps. It will help everybody along the border save lives."

Roemer said Arizona leaders got the idea from Texas and hopes more border states follow suit.

"I think states should see it as a sign that states can take control of their own border security and be effective at doing so," said Roemer.

Not everyone thinks using the shipping containers is the right thing to do.

Arizona leaders react

CBS 8 reached out to Arizona congressional representatives for comment.

Raul Grijalva representing District 3 sent us a statement saying,

"During the final months of his term, instead of focusing his efforts to improve the quality of life for Arizonans, Gov. Ducey is deploying his best political showbiz tactics. This latest stunt to use shipping containers to line stretches of the Yuma border are both reckless and expensive. It will not solve the humanitarian crisis nor provide solutions for our border. It is weak political symbolism at best."

Roemer told CBS 8 that the move had support across political aisles.

"It (border security) is a lot more bipartisan than it is in other places of the country. We have republicans and democrats. Right now we have two US Senators who are democrats who constantly applauding the governors efforts to secure the border and use the national guard."

Democratic leaders in Arizona disagree. Robbie Sherwood, Communications Director for Arizona’s House Democratic Caucus told CBS 8 that Arizona's money for a border fence was approved in a separate bill outside of the bipartisan state budget and had no democratic votes.

Questions bout the shipping containers' effectiveness remain after a picture showed two of the containers have already fallen over.

Enrique Morones with Gente Unida, a human rights border coalition, said the shipping containers will not keep migrants out.

"The 30 foot wall is causing people to fall of the wall, break their neck and die. The shipping containers are actually easier to scale. They can use ladders like this. They have a flat surface and then you can just use a rope," said Morones.