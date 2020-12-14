x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Politics

With his star dimmed, California's Newsom could face recall

Organizers say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Gov. Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Organizers say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

Organizers say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot.

Recall adviser Randy Economy says interest is higher since it was revealed Newsom dined with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling state residents to stay home and not socialize. 

Recall organizers have until mid-March to gather signatures. California's last recall was in 2003, when voters installed Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Recalling the Governor: easy to try, hard to actually do | Deep Dive