San Diego man arrested in Capitol riot

Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith was arrested by FBI San Diego and their Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) partners for his alleged role in the riot and breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to FBI San Diego.

The FBI said the 33-year-old was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego. Smith is set to appear before a judge Thursday.

