San Diegans weigh in on Senator Kamala Harris pick

San Diegans weighed in on the Harris pick for running mate.

SAN DIEGO — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected a running mate unlike any other.

"She is a woman of color, a member of the Black community, the API community and the daughter or immigrants,” said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Paloma Aguirre, the first Latina elected to the city council of Imperial Beach, was also born in the Bay Area like Sen. Kamala Harris. Aguirre used to work for Sen. Cory Booker in 2016 and often crossed paths with Harris personally in the Senate.

“I was able to see her first hand, her questioning methods and how she is very assertive. The fact that she's the one who has been chosen means so much. Representation matters - her capacity to be such a champion for so many issues that I and many Californians care for,” said Aguirre, Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Imperial Beach.

But how will Harris impact young voters?

"Young voters tend to swing further left. I think it will make an impact,” said Benjamin Nesbit, president of the San Diego State College Democrats.

"As more of a progressive, it wasn't the best pick, but since it was going to be more of a centrist person, I think it was a good pick," said Nesbit.

On the other side, President Trump tweeted "Kamala Harris started strong in the Democrat primaries, and finished weak...That's the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!"

Tony Krvaric, head of San Diego's Republican Party tweeted, "She brings zero substance and lots of baggage – the main being the disastrous policies of California."

"There are people with concerns about her record as district attorney and her role as attorney general, but I think in the grand scheme of things that she is a strong campaigner,” Will Rodriguez-Kennedy said.

I was so proud to stand with @JoeBiden earlier today as our party's nominee for Vice President, and I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here even possible. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 13, 2020

Harris will address the San Diego County Democratic Party virtually for an annual event on Aug. 29 called the Roosevelt Honors.

San Diegan and Sen. Toni Atkins tweeted a picture with Harris and offering praise: "I am thrilled Joe Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate. As U.S. Senator and Attorney General Kamala Harris served California with strength and compassion."

Deborah Davis-Gillespie is president of the San Diego Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. of which Harris is a member.