New 'Forward Party' won't pick policies on big issues but will set boundaries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new third party is forming for those who don’t quite see themselves as a Republican or Democrat.

Its leadership is made up of former republican and democrat elected officials, members of presidential cabinets, and other notable names.

Polls indicate that people want change. A Gallup poll shows it’s about two thirds of Americans to be exact, but historically- third parties have not done well.

The Forward Party will be co-chaired by former democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and republican New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman.

“The faces of this party have to be pretty heavily weighed and evened out so that it’s not leaning left or leaning right, and Christy Todd Whitman has a record as a moderate governor," Political Analyst, Steve Swatt said. "As a matter of fact, they have some disaffected Trump employees, those in the White House."

Swatt said the party will try to stay away from the most polarizing issues and try to find common ground on the ones they just can’t ignore.

“A lot of people in this in this country are very concerned about abortion, or contraception, or guns, and things like that," Swatt said. "But if they can come up with some moderate positions on that that don't alienate both sides, then they have a chance of being somewhat successful.”

The Forward Party’s national director Joel Searby said they don’t ever plan on holding a firm position on issues like guns and abortion, just setting boundaries.

“Most Americans hold positions that are somewhere in between those extremes, and we think that our candidates and our members of our party should have the freedom to represent the people in their area and to advance those views freely,” said Searby.

In a Gallup poll, sixty-two percent of S.S. Adults said the "Parties do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed."

“To think that only two parties could possibly represent our views is overly simplistic," said Long-time GOP strategist, Mike Madrid. "It's really a relic of last century,”

Madrid is a conservative at heart, but he said the party under Trump is something he no longer identifies with.

“So, I'm listening," Madird said. "I don't know exactly what the philosophy of this new party is suggesting, but I am listening.”

Both Madrid and Swatt believe this party could stand a chance, even though history is not on its side.

“Look at the to the year 2000," Swatt said. "Ralph Nader ran as a Green Party ticket for president, and he siphoned enough votes in Florida away from Al Gore to hand the presidency to George w. Bush,”

The party says they plan on traveling the country to hear from constituents before it’s official launch with the goal of being on the ballot in at least 30 states by 2023.

Forward will not have its own candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, but the group announced it will support select candidates in November who stand up for our democracy, even if they come from outside the new party.