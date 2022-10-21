Governor Newsom and gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle set for October 23 debate | Watch

The incumbent and candidate will face off on their only scheduled debate live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom and Republican Brian Dahle will square off for their sole debate on Sunday in the race for California's next Governor.

The debate will be held at San Francisco's KQED public radio station on Sunday, October 23rd at 1 p.m. PT.

The only gubernatorial debate will not be held in front of a live audience, however, the candidates will be asked questions from members of the public who submit them ahead of the debate.

Sunday's debate will be moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, who will question the candidates in a conversational format without time limits on answers.

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE:

Republican Dahle currently serves in the State Senate, representing large portions of Northern California.

According to Dahle's website, he served on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years prior to getting elected to the State Assembly in 2012 and to the State Senate in 2020.

Over the course of his campaign, Dahle has rallied against the Governor over the high cost of goods and services, high taxes, and a surge in homelessness.

Governor Newsom, on the other hand, has relied on high popularity with voters and has thus far been reluctant to campaign across the state, instead focusing on running ads in places like Florida and Texas.

Unseating Newsom will be a difficult task for Dahle.

According to one recent poll from the Public Policy Institute of California, Newsom was up by 27 percentage points on Dahle.

