Hundreds rally to support President Trump at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds showed up to a "Stop the Steal" rally on Saturday from noon at Waterfront Park to support President Donald Trump's claims that November's presidential election was marked by fraud.



The local rally coincided with Saturday's "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C., and similar events nationwide. The March in Washington D.C. saw hundreds of thousands of people. President Trump himself even drove through the crowd to thank his supporters.



A flier for the rally in San Diego asked "San Diego Patriots" to "rise up in defense of our Republic. It went on to say the Communist Left cannot beat President Trump fairly, so they devised numerous illegal tactics to accomplish their nefarious coup," it states.



The flier also says "riot and violence is not tolerated."



The next event in support of the president will be in Poway on Sunday, the flier said. It will be held at 14969 Pomerado Road from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.