SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit, Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell and Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland will hold a news conference on Monday. at 4:30 p.m.

The group will discuss the signing of a new executive order that declares San Diego city employees disaster workers.

"The declaration directs other actions that include streamlining medical supply delivery, extending building permits and waiving fees. The Mayor will also provide updates related to cross border collaboration between San Diego and Mexico, as well as his direction last Monday to close access to parks, beaches and trails," said Gustavo Portela, the mayor's press secretary.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.